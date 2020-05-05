Citing misuse, Dist Admin Srinagar cancels all movement passes issued so far

Srinagar: The district administration Srinagar on Tuesday cancelled all movement passes issued by or before May 5 citing misuse of the passes amid the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown.

An order issued by District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said that the magistrates in the district and police reports have reported ” large scale misuse of passes” including fake, forged, scanned and copied passes thereby posing threat in the COVID-19 containment zones.

The order also said that even people from red-zones from other districts “frequently move into the district without a valid inter-district pass.

Keeping this in view, the DC Srinagar has deemed invalid the passes issued to people by or before May 5.

The employees of essential services shall, for now, be provided tokens, after cross checking with their identity cards.

New movement passes shall compulsorily have the seal and signature of the district magistrate and shall have a 3D hologram affixed on top.

Persons coming from other districts shall have to produce a valid inter-district movement pass.

