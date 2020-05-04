7 children injured after unexploded shell goes off in Kupwara

Srinagar: Seven children were injured when an unexploded substance went off in Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

“Around 2 pm an unexploded substance (probably a shell) went off at Ahgam Zachaldara in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district when some children were playing there,” a police officer said.

The injured children were shifted to Zachaldara hospital for treatment, the officer said.

