FBC Pampore hails Tehsildar, SHO for taking erring shopkeepers to task

PAMPORE: The Fallah Behbood Committee (FBC), Pampore appreciate Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din and Manzoor Ahmad Station House Officer (SHO) of Police of concerned area for intensifying market checking during Ramadhan despite their engagements with fighting Covid- 19 infection. The spokesperson of FBC told Kashmir Reader that on behalf of people of saffron town Pampore they appreciate their Tehsildar and SHO for intensified market checking drive and taking to task erring shopkeepers for violating norms. “We hail these drives and hope in future too the same kind of market checking a must be carried out in the same spirit, ” he said, adding that they appeal executive officer MC Pampore for cleaning of drains and lanes in every ward of the town . They also appealed for sanitization of every ward on regular intervals. “We also appeal shop keepers of Pampore to maintain rate list as per govt orders,” he said.

