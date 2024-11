Srinagar: A 58-year-old woman was killed while two others were injured in a road accident at Haripora near PTS Manigam on Saturday.

Officials said that a vehicle (Van) bearing registration number JK16-5794 hit three pedestrians near PTS Manigam.

A lady identified as Mugli, 58, wife of Gh Qadir Chopan of Haripora died on the spot, they said.

They added that two pedestrians got critically injured, who were rushed to Sub-district hospital Ganderbal for treatment—(KNO)