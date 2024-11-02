23.1 C
Srinagar
Saturday, November 2, 2024
type here...
Latest

Request PM, Shah with folded hands to clear Jharkhand’s Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues: Hemant

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

RANCHI: Ahead of the scheduled visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poll-bound Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday requested the Centre with folded hands to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state.

Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in Jharkhand on November 4 while Shah will address three public meetings on Sunday.

“The PM and the home minister are coming to Jharkhand. I once again request them with folded hands to clear the outstanding (coal dues) of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhandis. This amount is crucial for Jharkhand,” Soren posted on X.

Previous article
Khanyar Gunfight: CRPF Personnel Injured, Operation Underway

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks