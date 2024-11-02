Request PM, Shah with folded hands to clear Jharkhand’s Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues: Hemant

RANCHI: Ahead of the scheduled visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poll-bound Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday requested the Centre with folded hands to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state.

Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in Jharkhand on November 4 while Shah will address three public meetings on Sunday.

“The PM and the home minister are coming to Jharkhand. I once again request them with folded hands to clear the outstanding (coal dues) of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhandis. This amount is crucial for Jharkhand,” Soren posted on X.