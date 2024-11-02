23.1 C
Srinagar
Saturday, November 2, 2024
type here...
Latest

Khanyar Gunfight: One Militant Killed, Search Operation On

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Srinagar,: One Militant has been killed in an encounter at Khanyar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A senior police officer said  one militant has been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained as the body is still lying under debris near encounter site.

Earlier, A joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter.

Also two CRPF Personnel and two SOG were injured during firefight.

Till this report was being filed, operation in the area was underway .(GNS)

Previous article
Woman killed, 2 pedestrians injured in Gbl accident

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks