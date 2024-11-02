Khanyar Gunfight: One Militant Killed, Search Operation On

Srinagar,: One Militant has been killed in an encounter at Khanyar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A senior police officer said one militant has been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained as the body is still lying under debris near encounter site.

Earlier, A joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter.

Also two CRPF Personnel and two SOG were injured during firefight.

Till this report was being filed, operation in the area was underway .(GNS)