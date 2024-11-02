The Challenges Of Today’s Youth

No doubt today’s generation is advanced, well-educated, and always ready for every situation—be it good or bad. They are equipped to face challenges head-on. However, on the other side of this progress, we see a troubling trend: many young people are drifting away from their parents and religious values, often neglecting the rules and norms set by society. While society teaches us how to behave and interact, today’s youth seem indifferent to the beautiful principles that guide us. Instead, they often treat each other as adversaries, and this mindset is becoming increasingly common.

The rise in troubling behaviours, including instances of self-harm and suicide, can often be traced back to feelings of isolation and the belief that no one understands them. Many young individuals seek an escape from societal pressures, forgetting that their lives and souls are precious. I urge all teenagers to recognize the value of their existence and to cherish life. Remember, your soul belongs to you; protect it and live happily, for it is ultimately in the hands of Allah.

Moreover, excessive use of mobile phones has become a significant distraction. I encourage young people to limit phone usage to necessary activities, particularly for studying, rather than scrolling through endless reels or engaging in trivial entertainment. That digital world is often a façade; the real world, filled with meaningful interactions, is right in front of you. Take the time to disconnect from your devices and connect with your family. These moments will bring you happiness that you won’t find anywhere else.

In schools, we see a concerning trend where students frequently disregard established rules and regulations. Many do not wear uniforms, neglect to bring books, and show a general lack of respect for the educational environment. Students, remember that school exists primarily for your learning. It is important to adhere to the dress code and show respect to your teachers and peers. In the past, educators played a vital role in shaping behaviour, and those who adhered to guidance often achieved great things. Today, however, many teachers struggle to engage students who are unwilling to change.

Parents, it is essential to maintain an open dialogue with your children. Share in their struggles, as no one can truly be their best friend except you. Encourage them to pursue their goals and support them in their endeavours.

In conclusion, I urge readers to pay close attention to the youth around them—whether they are your children, siblings or friends. Ensure they are not lost in their challenges. Live simply and authentically, and create connections that will enrich your lives and the lives of those around you.

The writer is a Class 12th student

By Sameena Altaf

[email protected]