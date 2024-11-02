Sakeena conducts surprise inspection of SMHS, Super Speciality hospitals

Takes stock of medical care facilities, availability of essential services

SRINAGAR: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Masood, conducted surprise inspection of SMHS Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar and took stock of medical care facilities and availability of essential services for patients.

During her visit to SMHS Hospital, the Minister inspected various departments of the hospital and took on spot assessment of healthcare facilities. She inspected ICU, emergency wards and other units of the hospital to gather first hand appraisal of their cleaning as well as other facilities available there.

Engaging with doctors and other paramedics on the occasion, the Minister emphasized on the importance of quality healthcare, especially in emergency wards of the hospital. “This hospital receives large number of referral cases and therefore we need to have facilities and other sources available to deal with them dedicatedly”, she said. The Minister also discussed strategies with the hospital administration, doctors and paramedics for improving response time during emergency cases.

Sakeena Masood, during the interaction, reiterated that the government is committed to improve health care facilities in all hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir. “Development of health sector is top priority of our government and we are dedicated to establish world class health care system in J&K”, she stated.

During the inspection, Sakeena Masood also interacted with patients and their attendants, taking on spot feedback from them about the healthcare services provided in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sakeena Masood also visited Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar and took assessment of medical facilities available in the hospital. She took round of the hospital and inspected various units as well as medical equipments available in the hospital.

She interacted with heads of different specialities of the hospital and took appraisal from them about the current status of medical care facilities available in the hospital.

Later, the Minister also chaired a brief meeting with the Principal GMC Srinagar, Administrator Associated Hospitals, MS SMHS hospital, MS Super Speciality hospital, heads of different departments of both hospitals and other senior doctors.

Interacting with them, she pledged the government’s commitment towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure and medical services across Jammu and Kashmir. She assured that the genuine issues related to human resources will be looked on priority and addressed promptly.