Srinagar
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Khanyar Gunfight: CRPF Personnel Injured, Operation Underway

By Reader correspondent
Srinagar: A para-military CRPF Personnel was injured in an ongoing encounter at Khanyar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A top police officer said that that during on ongoing firefight with militants, one CRPF personnel was injured. He has been shifted hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

So far there is no report of any militant killed in the operation, however militants are trapped within the cordon circle, the officer added.

Pertinently, in another emcounter in Shangus, Larnoo two militants were killed as search operation was still underway.(GNS)

