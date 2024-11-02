Have ex-Ministers vacated govt accommodation, asks HC

Jammu: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has asked Senior Additional Advocate General to report whether the ex-Ministers and ex-Legislators have vacated government Bunglows/ A-Type Kothies.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M A Chowdhary directed Senior AAG S S Nanda, appearing for UT of J&K/Estates Department, to file fresh compliance report, indicating as to whether the 31 ex-Ministers/ex-Legislators have vacated the Govt accommodation or not.

After hearing Advocate S S Ahmed with Advocate Supriya Chouhan, the Division Bench further observed that the fresh compliance report with regard to status report dated 11-09-2024 be filed positively by or before the next date of hearing failing which appropriate orders shall be passed on the next date of hearing.

When this PIL came up for hearing, Advocate S S Ahmed, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that despite the completion of election process, the 31 ex-Ministers/ ex-Legislators have not vacated the Govt accommodation.

Advocate S S Ahmed further submitted that undue favour was conferred upon 48 ex-Ministers/ ex-Legislators i.e. 23 in Jammu and 25 in Srinagar and it is unfortunate that categoric directions of apex court were thrown to winds as these occupants enjoyed proximity with the seat of power.

