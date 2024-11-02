PM Modi, Others Express Grief

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the “untimely demise” of Devender Singh Rana was shocking.

In a post on X, Modi wrote: “Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji’s untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J&K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile hundreds of people including J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma, and senior civil and police officers attended the cremation held at Shastri Nagar crematorium in Jammu city.

Expressing shock and grief over Rana’s sudden demise, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

People’s Democratic Party Chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences to the family of Devender Singh Rana.

“Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Mufti said on X.

Congress National General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed shock and sorrow over Devender Singh Rana’s death.

He wrote on X, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Having interacted with him in politics and beyond, Rana was a great, supportive, and visionary leader, an entrepreneur whose business acumen created opportunities for many in J&K.”

