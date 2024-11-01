11.1 C
School timing changed

By KR Desk
Srinagar: The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Thursday ordered change in school timing for Kashmir division with effect from November-01.
DSEK in a order said that the schools within Srinagar municipal limits shall have a school time of 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in all government and private schools. It also said that the educational institutes outside municipal limits of Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir province shall have timing of 10:30 am to 03:30 pm. “All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere toorder and instructions and any deviation in this regard will seriously,” it reads.

 

