Minister Assures 20% DA in favour of JKRTC employees

JAMMU: Minister for Transport, Satish Sharma, today flagged off 3 buses (2 AC, 1 non-AC) from JKRTC Office Rail Head Complex, Jammu.

Secretary Transport Department, Neeraj Kumar, MD JKRTC Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Transport Commissioner Bhawani Rakwal, RTO Pankaj Bagotra besides senior officers and staff members of the concerned department were present on the occasion.

The three buses flagged off by the Minister will cover different routes and will run from Jammu to Reasi via Daskal, Pyan Maira Mandrian, Bus Stand Jammu to Sunderbani and Bawe (Jammu) to Pallanwala, Panjtoot Bus Stand.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized that J&K government is committed to establish a sustainable public transportation system in state. He added that these buses are introduced for better, safe, comfortable and sustainable travel experience for the commuters.

Satish Sharma emphasized that the Omar Abdullah led government is committed to improve transportation in Jammu, especially far flung and border areas with the aim to enhance mass mobility, providing increased safety and sustainability, along with greater access and convenience for commuters.

Later, the Minister held a meeting with senior officials of the JKRTC, its employees and representatives of Transport Union and listened to the issues being faced by them.

The Minister also assured JKRTC employees that 20% DA will be released within weeks time and will be added to their next salary. He reiterated full support to the JKRTC employees and said that present dispensation is committed to address all their genuine issues/ demands

