KCCI welcomes hosting of World Craft Forum in Srinagar

Srinagar to host international craft event celebrating local artistry

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has welcomed the decision by the World Craft Council (WCC) to hold its prestigious World Craft Forum in Srinagar during its diamond jubilee celebrations. This three-day international event, scheduled from November 25-27 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), marks a historic opportunity for the region’s craft sector.

KCCI President Javid Ahmad Tenga in a statement described the forum as a golden opportunity for local craftsmen, artisans, and exporters to showcase their products to international buyers and craft enthusiasts. “This landmark event opens unprecedented opportunities for our craft community,” he stated, noting the participation of 50 international artists who will create valuable networking opportunities and potential business linkages.

The timing of the forum is particularly significant, as Srinagar was recently designated a World Craft City by the WCC, joining an elite group of only 66 cities worldwide. This recognition acknowledges the rich craft traditions of Kashmir and their relevance today.

KCCI urged local craftsmen and exporters to capitalize on this opportunity to forge direct connections with global markets. The forum will address critical areas such as craft preservation, modernization, and sustainable development, aiming to create a comprehensive roadmap for the next decade through policy initiatives and international collaboration.

The chamber emphasized the importance of participation from all stakeholders, particularly craftsmen and craft organizations, to showcase Kashmir’s rich craftsmanship to an international audience. “This is a rare opportunity to establish valuable business connections,” KCCI stated.

KCCI played a significant role in securing Srinagar’s accreditation as a World Craft City, presenting its case before a jury during their first visit to Kashmir. The organization expressed gratitude to various officials, including Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Director of Handicrafts & Handlooms Mehmood Shah, for their contributions in this regard. The forum is also expected to promote tourism in the region, further enhancing Kashmir’s status as a hub for craftsmanship and culture.