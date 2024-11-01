11.1 C
Friday, November 1, 2024
‘Can’t Compromise Even An Inch On Our Borders’

Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India cannot compromise on even an inch of land on its borders, adding the people believe in the strength of its military for defending the country.
Modi was addressing soldiers after celebrating Diwali with them in Kutch region of Gujarat.
“Today, Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders. That’s why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces,” Modi said.
“We trust the determination of our soldiers, not the words of our enemies,” he said.
People of India feel their country is safe because of you (soldiers), Modi said.
“When the world sees you, it sees India’s strength, but when the enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans,” Modi told the soldiers.

 

