2 militant groups active in Doda: SSP

Doda: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohammad Aslam, of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, announced on Thursday that two militant groups are currently active in the area.

SSP Aslam noted that there is no evidence of local militants and acknowledged that residents have refused to support the militants.

He further stated that search operations are ongoing as security forces remain vigilant and prepared to address any challenges.

“Two militant groups are active in the Doda district; search operations are underway. Local support for these militant groups is very low, though we can’t say it’s entirely absent. There are no local militants. By and large, people don’t support militancy,” SSP Aslam said.

In a separate incident on October 29, Pulwama Police in J-K arrested a terror associate with 10 grenades, the police confirmed in a statement.

According to the statement, based on intelligence about an imminent terror attack in Pulwama town, a joint Naka operation by Pulwama SOG, 55RR, and CRPF 182Bn was conducted in the evening at Circular Road, Pulwama.

During the search, a person identified as Danish Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad of Dangerpora, Pulwama, was stopped while travelling on his scooter, and a search was conducted, the statement added.

In a related incident on October 28, a terrorist was neutralised near Asan, Sunderbani Sector, after firing upon an Army convoy.

The BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, also known as APC ‘Sarath’ (BMP-II), has been deployed as security forces continue cordon and search operations in the area.

