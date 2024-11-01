CM, others wishes people on Diwali

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

Taking to the microblogging site X, he shared: “Wishing everyone celebrating today a very happy Diwali. May the light of all the lamps fill our lives with good health, happiness, and success.” He expressed his hope that the festival of lights would bring peace and prosperity to every household in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, Surinder Kumar Choudhary appealed the people to use the auspicious day of festival of light to brighten the lives of others by celebrating the occasion together and in an atmosphere of amity.

“Diwali is a time for festivity and happiness for all. It is an occasion to share our joy with those who are in need”, he said.

Dy. CM also expressed hope that the festival of lights this year will “mark the beginning of a new phase of optimism” for everyone.

The Council of Ministers greeted the people and hoped that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, amity, brotherhood and will be harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity for the people.

The Ministers included Minister for Social Welfare, Education, Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Masood, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Satish Sharma.

They expressed hope that the Diwali would open a new chapter of progress and all round development in the region.

