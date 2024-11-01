BJP says AAP’s failure to repair damaged roads, not Diwali crackers, worsened Delhi pollution

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday claimed Delhi’s air quality had worsened due to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal’s failure to repair the city’s damaged roads by October 31 and not the firecrackers burst on Diwali.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who visited the Shastri Park area on Friday, claimed hundreds of roads in the city were lying in disrepair despite promises by former chief minister Kejriwal and his successor Atishi to repair them before Diwali.

“AAP should stop indulging in politics and blame game and focus on local sources of pollution such as dust that are more responsible for the hazardous air quality in Delhi,” Gupta said.