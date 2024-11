Srinagar: A massive blaze engulfed this afternoon a Mosque, residential houses in Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that fire erupted from one of the residential houses today afternoon and engulfed other residential houses including a Mosque.

Soon a team of Police, fire tenders reached the spot and efforts were on to douse off the fire with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.(GNS)