Rajnath Singh inaugurates statue of Vallabhbhai Patel, musuem in Tawang

ITANAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurated the Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khating Museum of Valour at Tawang.

Singh, who could not travel to Tawang due to inclement weather, virtually inaugurated the statue of Patel and museum from Tezpur in Assam, a Defence spokesperson said.

The Defence minister recognised Major Bob Khating’s crucial role in establishing Indian administration up to McMahon Line in February 1951, highlighting Tawang’s strategic significance.