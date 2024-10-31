Polls indicate US election too close to call

WASHINGTON: Two recent major polls have revealed a tightly contested race in the upcoming American presidential elections between Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and her Republican rival Donald Trump.

As of Wednesday, nearly 60 million people had already voted either by mail-in-vote or in-person early votes, five days ahead of the general elections scheduled for November 5. Simultaneous voting and campaigning are a unique aspect of American democracy.

A Fox Poll released on Wednesday revealed that Trump is ahead of Harris in two battleground States, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, by just one percentage point, while there is a tie between the two in Michigan. The three other battleground States this time are Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin