NEW YORK: In a historic move, Diwali will be celebrated as an official school holiday in New York City, enabling over 1.1 million students to observe the festival of lights.

Last year, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation making Diwali a school holiday for the city's public schools. New York City schools will remain closed on November 1 in celebration of Diwali.

