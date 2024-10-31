Police arrest two notorious drug peddlers in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers in Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

“A police party from Police Station Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan, headed by SHO PS Kangan at a checkpoint established at Pehelnar crossing Wanghat, intercepted two persons who were coming from Naranag towards Baba Nagri Wanghat,” police said in a statement. “They have been identified as Mohammad Lateif Jagan son of Mohammad Ayoob and Amjid Ahmad Jagal son of Mohammad Yaqoob, both residents of Naranag Kangan.”

During their search, contraband charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 78/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kangan & further investigation has been taken up.

Police have urged the common masses to give information regarding narcotics or any other crimes to the nearest police establishment or dial 112. “General Public is requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per the law,” police said.

Related