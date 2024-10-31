Chairperson KVIB presides over interactive session with aspirant entrepreneurs

GANDERBAL: Chairperson J&K KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat presided over an interactive session with aspirant entrepreneurs held on Wednesday at Kangan, Ganderbal.

The event witnessed the participation of senior officers from the Board, alongside a large number of aspirant entrepreneurs and educated unemployed youth of the district.

During the session, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat provided an overview of various employment generation programmes being implemented by the Board. She emphasized the importance of targeted implementation of these schemes to empower different sections of society, particularly educated youth, aspiring entrepreneurs, women, and marginalized communities.

Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat stressed the need to create a conducive ecosystem for the development of micro-enterprises, especially for women, weaker sections, and other marginalized communities, ensuring inclusive economic growth.

Highlighting the progress achieved, she informed that over the last three years, margin money of Rs 61.28 crore involving bank loan of Rs 200 crore has been released in favour of 3,197 units, thus creating employment opportunities for 25,346 people in Ganderbal district under the J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Earlier, the Dy CEO of KVIB-Kashmir Division delivered a detailed presentation on the objectives of PMEGP and JKREGP. He highlighted that these schemes are fully online, enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to apply for financial assistance through a user-friendly digital platform.

The session concluded with an open discussion, fostering a productive dialogue between the participants and KVIB officials.

Related