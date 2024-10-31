Rana for community based conservation efforts for revival of Markhor habitat

SHOPIAN: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana on Wednesday asked the wildlife authorities to assess the impact of human activities and livestock grazing by non-traditional migratory herders on Markhor and its habitat.

While travelling through Mughal road, the Minister visited the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary in Shopian and directed the officers of wildlife protection to aggressively undertake all possible measures for soil conservation, afforestation and other appropriate measures against wildlife crime to conserve and protect the fragile ecosystem inhabited by Markhor. He instructed for 24×7 patrols to combat poaching and illegal hunting besides conducting regular wildlife population monitoring.

The Minister underlined the instrumental role of wildlife authorities in engaging migratory communities to bring about desirable results for Markhor revival and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit through community-based conservation efforts.

“There should be no harassment of traditional migratory herders, he cautioned, and directed the wildlife protection officers to involve local migratory communities and raise awareness through outreach programs by encouraging them to become more conscious and responsible stewards of wildlife conservation.

