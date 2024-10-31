11.9 C
Srinagar
Thursday, October 31, 2024
LG greets people on Deepawali

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.
In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “On the joyous occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all.
The festival of Deepawali signifies the triumph of righteousness and celebrates the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. On this occasion, let us dedicate ourselves towards illuminating the lives of all with joy and prosperity and spread the light of love, affection and brotherhood.
May the festival of lights this year usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all”.

