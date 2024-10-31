Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-uddin Wali (RA) celebrated with gaiety

Omar Pays Obeisance, Offers Prayers For Enduring Peace, Prosperity

Srinagar:The annual Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-uddin Wali (RA) was celebrated on Friday in the Charar-i-Sharief area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The Urs witnessed a significant gathering of devotees, including men, women, and children, who visited the shrine at Charar-i-Sharief to participate in the congregational Friday prayers and pay their respects.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid his respects at the revered shrine of Charar-i-Sharief, commemorating the Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), the venerated saint and spiritual guide of Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were the Minister for Rural Development, Javid Ahmad Dar and Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani.

Together, they participated in the Urs, honoring the life and teachings of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), known for his contributions to the spiritual heritage of the region.

On this auspicious occasion, Chief Minister Abdullah offered prayers for enduring peace, prosperity, and strengthened bonds of brotherhood across Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, the chief minister emphasized the timeless message of unity and compassion that Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) imparted, urging all to carry forward his legacy of harmony and mutual respect.