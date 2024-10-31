JKPSC declares result of CCE-2023

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result of Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE)-2023.

The selected candidates have been called for the medical examination as well.

As per the selection list issued by JKPSC, Sanjeev Kumar has secured the first position by scoring 1089 points while Iqra Farooq has secured second position. She has scored 1078 marks and Vasudha Sharma has secured 3rd position as she has scored 1075 marks.

The JKPSC has issued a list of 71 candidates who have also been called for their medical examination as well.

As per the selection notification, the General Administration Department, in April 2023 referred 75 posts of J&K Combined Competitive

Examination-2023 to the J&K Public Service Commission for being filled up through the Combined Competitive Examination. The posts were advertised by JKPSC on April 13 of 2024.

As many as 30756 candidates were provisionally allowed to appear for the Preliminary Examination.

