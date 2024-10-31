13.8 C
Srinagar
Thursday, October 31, 2024
IAF Chief Visits Jammu

Jammu: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday visited Jammu and some of the forward locations where the air warriors of the force are deployed, an official spokesperson said.
The visit of the Chief of the Air Staff comes on the eve of Diwali festival. He took a detailed overview of the operational readiness at these locations and interacted with the air warriors and Agniveers posted there, the spokesperson said.
During the interaction, the Air Chief Marshal emphasised on the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared at all times to safeguard national security concerns.
He complimented the air warriors for their dedication and selfless duty at these forward locations.
The visit by the Chief of Air Staff during the festival season was a great reflection of the commitment towards welfare and motivation of the troops deployed on the frontiers, the spokesperson said.

