District Level Kala Utsav-2024 Competition held in Anantnag

ANANTNAG: District Level Kala Utsav, a flagship programme of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSE&L), Ministry of Education (MoE) launched in 2015, competition was held in Anantnag. The programme aims to foster and showcase the artistic talent of the student of Secondary Stage.

The programme was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. SF Hamid while several officers of District Administration were present on the occasion.

Kala Utsav plays a crucial role in nurturing artistic talent, fostering cultural understanding and promoting cultural heritage of our nation among students.

A District level Kala Utsav competition of secondary and higher secondary students organised on 29th of October 2024, helped in identifying, understanding the very artistic talent of students.

This event also helped in promoting the networking of artists, artisans and institutions with schools.

It provided an equal opportunity to all the students across different sections of the society to nurture and showcase the talents in an all-inclusive set up and helped in making learning more expressive, creative, joyful besides the Promotion of holistic and comprehensive education in alignment with several key recommendations of the NEP 2020.

The art forms included Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Dance, Theatre, Visual Arts and Traditional Story.

The nominations from different zones were considered for the final district level evaluation and around 180 students from different institutions of the district participated in the event in different above given broad categories.

The programme was attended by almost 300 students, teachers, Zonal nodal officers and scores of heads of the institutions of the district.

The Chief Education Officer, Anantnag Kamal Kishore Badyal has all through been a beacon light and continued to guide and inspire the organising team and the students.

The District Nodal Officer, Dr Arshad Ahmad Salroo along with his colleague Sajid Ramzan Mir introduced the programme to the audience and gave very clear instructions to the participating students/teams regarding the Kala Utsav-2024 programme and the way it helps in reaching to the competency levels of the students as envisages the NEP 2020 and the SDGs with its targets regarding the vocational and art education.

The certificates and mementos were distributed among the toppers and the all the participating students by the Chief Education Officer, Anantnag.

The vote of thanks was presented by the programme Nodal Officer Dr. Arshad Ahmad Salroo.

