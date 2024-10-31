10+2 Lecturers: Govt approves advertisement of 575 posts

Srinagar, October 30: In line with the commitment of Omar Abdullah led government to provide jobs to unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Masood approved proposal of an advertisement of 575 vacant posts of 10+2 Lecturers under direct quota in 24 streams of School Education department for recruitment.

These posts, vacant from several years, have been referred to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for recruitment under fast track basis to address the pressing need of qualified teaching staff for higher secondary institutions.

Speaking on this remarkable development, Sakeena Masood maintained that our government is committed to the promises made to public, especially educated youth. “Within fifteen days of our government formation, we have taken decision to address the long pending demands of educated youth”, she stated, adding that the recruitment process for these posts will begin shortly and recruiting agency has been tasked to complete the process within time bound manner.

The Minister further said that other departments have also been asked to consolidate the number of vacant posts, both gazetted and non-gazetted, so that they can be sent to recruiting agencies for filling at the earliest. She added that other issues like timely promotion of Principals, in-charge Lecturers, Teachers, Masters and other staff is also been looked into. Directions have been given for timely conduct of DPCs for career progression of the employees, she added.

