Everything meaningless if identity of JK people not respected: Omar

Srinagar: Everything is meaningless if identity of J&K people is not respected, the chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said.

Speaking at a civil society function held at SKICC Srinagar, Omar said government led by him will fight for lost identity the Jammu and Kashmir was availing before August 05, 2019.

“I have been chief minister of J&K in past also, but the situation has grossly changed today”. He said the people of Jammu & Kashmir have been deprived from their rights for last few years, and the incumbent government will fight for their restoration.

Omar Abdullah questioned that are people of Jammu & Kashmir meant for harassment? Don’t they have right to live a dignified life on their own land?

He said power, road, water and employment will somehow be addressed, but if the identity of the people of J&K is not respected, then everything is “meaningless”.

“Everything is meaningless if identity of J&K people is not respected,” chief minister Omar Abdullah held.

Omar said his government will fight for the lost identity of Jammu & Kashmir.

“We have right on our own land and resources. If our identity is respected we can say we are being honoured in the country,” he said.

Omar continued that the government wants good bonding with its people, and want to establish regular meetings with different sections of the society. “At least two meetings should be held in a year to cement the government-public bonding,” he said.

He said this government is meant for people of Jammu & Kashmir, and we are hopeful that UT governance system will come to an end soon.

“There was no democratic system in J&K from last six years. The democratic system is meant for strengthening peoples’ bond with the government. The government will strictly emphasize on it. We are hopeful that the current UT governance model will be over soon,” Omar Abdullah expressed.

