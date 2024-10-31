Elected Govt Reverts Back To Nov-Dec Exam Session In J&K

Students Of Classes 1 To 9 To Take Exam Next Month, 10 To 12 Next Year

First Major Decision Of LG Admin Reverted

Srinagar: In a major decision, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reverted the academic calendar from March session to November.

This is the first major decision of the LG administration that has been reversed by the Abdullah-led government.

The decision was announced by Abdullah in the presence of School Education Minister Sakina Masood Itoo here.

“There was a demand from parents and students for reverting the academic calendar to November session instead of March session in Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu division. I am thankful to School Education Minister Sakina Itoo for bringing this proposal to the cabinet which has approved it,” Abdullah said in a video message.

Abdullah said while the classes 1 to 9 will revert to November examination schedule from this year, classes 10 to 12 will do it from next year.

The LG administration had implemented the March examination schedule in the valley and winter zone areas of Jammu in 2022 to bring the academic calendar in sync with the rest of the country.

However, due to persistent demand from a section of parents and students, the Abdullah government has announced that annual examination will now be held again in November every year.