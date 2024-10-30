Protecting Srinagar’s architectural heritage pivotal for cultural continuity: DC Sgr

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting here to discuss strategies for the revival, restoration, and maintenance of Srinagar’s architecture and heritage.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Art, Culture, and Language, Chief Planning Officer, Deputy Director of Archives, Archaeology & Museums Kashmir, Deputy Director of Libraries Kashmir, District Informatics Officer, Accounts Officer, and Mohammad Saleem Beigh from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner highlighted the significant cultural value of Srinagar’s architectural heritage, underscoring the critical need to preserve these historical assets as symbols of the District’s identity and legacy.

He noted that protecting Srinagar’s architectural heritage is essential for cultural continuity, tourism promotion, and enhancing educational opportunities within the district.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on defining specific modalities and establishing collaborative frameworks for effective implementation of heritage revival and restoration practices.

Action points were outlined, covering both short-term and long-term initiatives focused on preserving historical structures, monuments, and manuscripts.

Progress on digitization efforts was also reviewed, with updates provided on initiatives to safeguard fragile manuscripts and archival materials.

These efforts aim to protect valuable historical documents from degradation while increasing their accessibility and sustainability for academic and cultural research.

The digitization project will allow residents and visitors alike to explore Srinagar’s rich historical legacy through digital platforms.

Dr. Bilal emphasized the importance of public access to these archives and encouraged initiatives to enhance cultural awareness among the district’s residents and visitors. He directed all departments involved to expedite efforts and collaborate closely to ensure the smooth progression of the heritage preservation project.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to protect and revitalize Srinagar’s historical assets, ensuring they are preserved for future generations to appreciate and learn from.

