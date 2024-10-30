Govt committed to people’s welfare, health sector upgradation our top priority: Sakeena

SRINAGAR: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, School and Higher Education, Sakeena Masood on Tuesday emphasized on the importance of augmentation of medical care facilities across health institutions of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the need of awareness and updated medical practices to cater ti the need of advanced medical treatments among patients.

The Minister made these remarks after inaugurating day long seminar on ‘Pediatric Allergy and Pulmonology Update-2024; New Frontiers in Pediatric Allergy’ at SKIMS Medical College, Bemina here.

Addressing the large gathering of healthcare professionals, researchers and specialists, Sakeena Masood highlighted that this seminar is a great beginning towards upgrading and improving health care system across J&K and such events should be organised on regular basis to abreast the medical practitioners about recent advancements in medical care system.

She pointed out that this seminar is a great platform to update doctors, especially paediatricians about medical practices in treating respiratory and allergic conditions in children.

The Minister further underlined that this seminar has some remarkable speakers who can contribute effectively to this conference with their research and experience.

Highlighting on the need of collaborations in health sector, Sakeena Masood underlined that we need to work in partnerships in order to address the growing challenges of diseases in children. “As healthcare providers, you all need to remain at forefront of emerging research and treatment modalities to improve the quality of care for our young generation,” she stated.

The Minister further emphasized that the present government led by Omar Abdullah is committed towards welfare of masses and the upgradation of health sector is our top priority. “In coming days, we will introduce various initiatives which will take this department to greater heights and improve patient care across J&K”, Sakeena Masood said.

She made out that in coming days health department will start an interaction initiative from HoD level directly with patients and public to gather the basic status of health care facilities provided from our hospitals.

Director SKIMS, HoDs of different departments of SKIMS Medical College, speakers from well known institute of country and abroad, healthcare professionals, researchers, and practitioners from across the region as well as large number of students were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Minister also conferred Lifetime achievement award in Pediatrics to noted paediatrician Prof. Kaiser Koul.

The seminar featured a series of expert lectures, covering topics like Allergy diagnosis, Allergy Rhinitis, Allergen Immunotherapy, and other aspects of Paediatric health as well as Panel discussion on various topics. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in discussions and share insights on best practices.

