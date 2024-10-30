Mirwaiz pays tribute to Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA)

‘Embrace saint’s teachings for moral revival’

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar head Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has paid glorious tribute to the most revered saint of the valley, Sheikh-ul-Alam Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA) who is also fondly referred to as Nund Reshi by the people of Kashmir, on his Urs and described him as an epitome of knowledge of Shariah and wisdom.

On the 605th Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), Mirwaiz said, “Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) was a high-level religious and spiritual leader and a great reformer and educator who made a successful and sincere effort to present the eternal and immortal teachings of the holy Qur’an in our own mother tongue Kashmiri. That is why, despite the passage of centuries, the meaning, importance, significance, eloquence and relevance of his words have not diminished. Even today, the Kashmiri people, especially the scholars and preachers, read his Kalaam in their lectures and sermons with full enthusiasm and devotion.”

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir said the true essence of celebrating the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali (RA) can only be fulfilled if the people of Kashmir, in light of the current challenging circumstances, genuinely and practically follow the path of Shariah, Tareeqat (spiritual practice) and service to humanity as shown by him.

In these turbulent and distressing times, where our Kashmiri society is facing numerous issues and a serious moral and cultural decline, the teachings of Hazrat Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) can be a guiding light, Mirwaiz said, adding that by drawing upon the revered saint’s spiritual guidance, we can lead society toward a path of goodness and improvement.