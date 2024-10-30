23.3 C
Srinagar
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Body of Missing Sgr Man Recovered from River Near Aharbal, Kulgam

By Reader correspondent
Reader correspondent
Srinagar: The body of a missing man from Rainawari Srinagar was recovered from a river near Aharbal, Kulgam, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that the partially decomposed male body was found in the river near Hutmate area, approximately one km downstream from Aharbal, and has been handed over to the local police for further legal formalities.

The deceased has been identified as Adil Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Nayid Pora Rainawari, Srinagar, who was missing since September 30.

Meanwhile, the family members, speaking to the media, requested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and authorities to investigate the causes behind the incident—(KNO)

