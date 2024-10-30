IUST hosts roundtable discussion on ‘Philosophy and Post-Truth World’

AWANTIPORA: The Department of Philosophy (formerly Averroes Centre for Philosophical Studies), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Tuesday organized a roundtable discussion on the theme “Philosophy and the Post-Truth World”. The event featured philosopher Dr. Lallan Singh Baghel, former Chairperson, Department of Philosophy at Panjab University, Chandigarh, as the chief guest. Dr. Baghel provided a thought-provoking context to Philosophy’s role in seeking and inquiring about truth. He explored the philosophical challenges and implications of navigating a post-truth world, where misinformation, sentimental beliefs and subjective truths often overshadow objective facts.

The Round Table attracted a diverse audience and provoked an exchange of ideas between the student participants, faculty members and the chief guest. Dr. Muzaffar Ali, the Department’s Coordinator facilitated the event and underlined the relevance of such discussions in academia, as they help bridge the widening gap between philosophical inquiry and real-world issues impacting society. Participants engaged in a stimulating exchange of ideas on the role of philosophy in fostering critical thinking and discerning truth in a digital age.

