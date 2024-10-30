IGP Kashmir flags off group of students for Bharat Darshan Tour

SRINAGAR: As a part of Civic Action Program of J&K Police, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi-IPS flagged off 68 students of District Srinagar for (05 days) long Bharat Darshan Tour, accompanied with five care takers. The tour is organized by J&K Police and all boarding & lodging facilities, to & fro air tickets including all other logistic facilities are being provided to touring youth.

An impressive flag-off ceremony was organized at DPL Srinagar. DIG CKR Rajiv Panday-IPS, SSP Srinagar Imtiyaz Hussain-JKPS, SP Hqrs Srinagar Shah Umar-JKPS, DySP DAR DPL Srinagar Mohammad Rafi, ADO ZPHQ Srinagar and other senior police officers were also present on the said occasion.

IGP Kashmir while interacting with touring students who belongs to different parts of Srinagar District said that Bharat Darshan tour is primarily aimed at providing opportunity to the youth of the district to understand the togetherness of India inspite of immense diversity and advised them to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places and marvels of the country. He advised the touring students to imbibe in them greatness of the country and to take full advantage of the opportunity and collect memories for life during the tour, besides wished them a fun-filled, safe and life changing tour.

During the five-day-long tour, the students shall visit the cities of Hyderabad and Delhi. All the students have been facilitated with Track Suits, Shoes, and Tracking Bags etc. Parents and touring youth applauded the efforts made by Police for such a mesmerizing initiative and thanked J&K Police for providing them an opportunity to visit the popular cities of the country.

Related