Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Four people killed in two separate road accidents in J-K

By Press Trust of India
Four people were killed and as many were injured in two separate road accidents in Ramban and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

A cab bearing a Punjab registration number plunged into a deep gorge near Magarkoot along Jammu-Srinagar in Ramban district around 7 am, killing the driver and a female passenger on the spot, the officials said.

They said four other passengers – Neha (35), Aman (36), Manisha (40) and Megna (35), all residents of Maharashtra – were critically injured in the accident and were evacuated by rescuers comprising of police and local volunteers.

A dozen injured, several vehicles damaged as mob attacks MLA's rally in Gurez

