Four people killed in two separate road accidents in J-K

Four people were killed and as many were injured in two separate road accidents in Ramban and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

A cab bearing a Punjab registration number plunged into a deep gorge near Magarkoot along Jammu-Srinagar in Ramban district around 7 am, killing the driver and a female passenger on the spot, the officials said.

They said four other passengers – Neha (35), Aman (36), Manisha (40) and Megna (35), all residents of Maharashtra – were critically injured in the accident and were evacuated by rescuers comprising of police and local volunteers.