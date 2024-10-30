A dozen injured, several vehicles damaged as mob attacks MLA’s rally in Gurez

Gurez: At least a dozen people were injured after MLA Gurez Nazir Ahmad Khan’s rally was attacked by a mob in Gujran area of Tulail in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district last evening, officials said.

An official said that the mob attacked the rally in Gujran, resulting in injuries to a dozen people, while several vehicles were also damaged.

He said that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, with three among them referred to a hospital in Srinagar.

The official stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is ongoing. However, no arrests have been made so far, he said.

As clashes ensued, police arrived at the scene and used smoke shells to disperse the mob and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, MLA Gurez Nazir Ahmad Khan accused BJP workers and relatives of BJP leader Faqeer Mohammad Khan, who lost the election against him, of targeting the rally arrival in Gujran.

In response, DDC Tulail Ajaz Ahmad Khan, son of BJP leader Faqeer Khan, stated that the people in Nazir Khan’s rally threw stones at their workers’ homes and provoked them.

The villagers resisted, leading to clashes that resulted in injuries to our workers and damage to several houses, he claimed—(KNO)