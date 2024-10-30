Congress’ lies exposed: Nayab Saini on EC response to rigging allegations

CHANDIGARH: The Congress’ lies have been exposed and its attempts to undermine the election process thwarted, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said here on Wednesday, a day after the Election Commission rejected allegations of rigging in the Haryana Assembly polls.

The EC on Tuesday rejected Congress’ allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the polls, saying the party was raising “the smoke of a generic doubt” like it did in the past.

“…The Hon’ble Election Commission has exposed that lie of Congress,” Saini told reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ oath-taking ceremony at the Haryana Civil Secretariat.