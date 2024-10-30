Maharashtra polls: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

MUMBAI: The ruling BJP is contesting 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress which is contesting 103 seats.

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in the ruling Mahyuti as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), filed nominations for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra at the end of the process on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the November 20 polls. Five seats were given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments.