Srinagar police warns public of ‘digital arrest’ scam, urges to exercise caution

Srinagar,: Srinagar police has cautioned people of a new scam, where fraudsters pose as officials from security and intelligence agencies like the police, CBI, or TRAI.

In a post on X, police, , stated that these scammers call unsuspecting individuals from unknown numbers, falsely accusing them of crimes such as financial fraud or harassment, and threatening them with immediate arrest.

“They often cite fabricated accusations, including alleged involvement in drug trafficking or money laundering, to intimidate their targets,” it said.

The police said that the scam unfolds as victims are presented with two options: either visit a local police station within 12 hours or provide a statement via a WhatsApp video call.

“Many victims choose the latter, where the scammers, often dressed in uniforms, stage themselves to appear inside a police station. During the call, they ask for personal details, such as Aadhar information, once confirming that the victim is alone,” it said.

The police urged the public to exercise caution and to follow these safety measures like confirm the legitimacy of calls from any authority, avoid sharing personal or financial details over calls, and immediately report the incident by dialing 1930 or visiting [cybercrime.gov.in](https: //cybercrime.gov.in/)—