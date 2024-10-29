Govt creating system that gives opportunity to every youngster: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that his government is working to create a system that gives opportunity to every youngster and allows the youth to fulfil their aspirations.

Addressing a ‘Rozgar Mela’ after distributing appointment letters for government jobs to over 51,000 people, he spoke of his government’s efforts to boost the presence of new technologies and modern sectors such as space and semiconductors so that new employment opportunities are created.

In his video address, Modi said earlier governments lacked in policy and intention, leading to India falling behind the world in rising sectors, including in modern technologies. Old and outdated technologies used to be brought to the country, he added