China to launch its fourth manned mission for space station

By Press Trust of India
BEIJING/JIUQUAN: China on Tuesday announced plans to launch its fourth manned mission to replace the crew of its space station and named a three-member squad, including a woman, to man the low-orbit station for the next six months.

China’s crewed spaceship Shenzhou-19 is scheduled to be launched at 4.27 a.m.(Beijing Time) on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country’s northwest, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced.

The launch will use a Long March-2F carrier rocket, said Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director of CMSA, at a press conference at the Jiuquan centre.

