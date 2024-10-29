Karra Reaffirms Commitment To Address Issues Of People

srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to address the priorities of people of his central Shalteng Constituency.

The Congress President Karra won the recently held Assembly elections from the Central Shalteng Constituency with an impressive margin and expressed his gratitude to the voters and supporters during his visit on Monday.

Karra engaged with voters and supporters extending sincere gratitude to them at Kokarhama, Mirgund, Rambeelgarh, Panzinara, Mujgund, Khawja Bagh, Maloora, and nearby areas.

Karra met with community members and local elders, youths, and other community members, emphasizing the value he places on regular communication with the people he represents.

He noted that this visit follows a long-standing tradition he has upheld each time when he has been elected—whether for past Assembly elections, Parliament elections, or other elections.

He reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the priorities of Central Shalteng’s communities.

Reaffirming his commitment, Karra stated, “My bond with the people of Central Shalteng is my greatest strength. Each election strengthens my resolve to serve and advocate for this constituency”

“I will continue to visit and engage directly with the community as part of my dedication to their welfare. I am also the MLA of those who did not vote for me—my doors are always open for all.” He said.

Karra assures people of his constituency that he will address their concerns and needs, especially in areas of power, water, roads, hospitals, agriculture and horticulture, education, infrastructure, and social welfare. (Agencies)

