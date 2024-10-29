MeT Predicts Light Rain, Snow In J&K

Srinagar: The Meteorological department on Monday predicted rain and snow over the higher reaches of Kashmir valley, officials said.

A MeT official here said that on October 29 the weather will generally remain cloudy with possibility of light rain/light snow over higher reaches of north and central Kashmir.

Kashmir weather, an independent weather observer, Faizan Arif said “there is a possibility of snowfall over upper reaches of ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Picturesque Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and on Zojila pass connecting Srinagar with the strategic Ladakh highway during the period. There is a possibility of snowfall on other higher reaches of Kashmir valley also”.

He said there is also possibility of snowfall over the higher reaches of Kashmir valley during the early morning hours of October 30 also and thereafter the weather is likely to remain dry till November 8.

“No chance of snowfall over the plain in Kashmir valley so far”, he added.

The Met office has advised farmers to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops and other farm operations.

“There is a Possibility of mist/shallow fog over plains of Kashmir during morning hours from November 1 onwards”, it said.

The sky in Srinagar and other parts of the valley is cloudy with light cold breeze moving around forcing people and tourists to wear warm clothes.

The minimum temperature recorded during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Srinagar was 5.8 degree Celsius and it was 2.8 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of the Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature was 4.3 degree Celsius above normal of 21.0 degree Celsius recorded on Sunday in Srinagar, the MeT office said.

