BJP to oppose Art 370 resolution in J&K assembly: Koul

Srinagar: Days after the National Conference (NC) announced its plans to introduce a resolution on Article 370 in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared on Monday that it would strongly oppose this move and that its MLAs would not support any resolution regarding Article 370.

The National Conference, which holds 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly, is the ruling party, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with 29 seats, serves as the main opposition party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Ashok Koul, BJP’s General Secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, told news agency that the BJP will not back the proposed resolution.

“No government in J&K can bring back Article 370. There should be no confusion about this,” Koul said.

“If the NC government insists on this, we will oppose it. As the main opposition party, our MLAs will not support any resolution on Article 370,” he added.

He said that the BJP is committed to protect Jammu and Kashmir from ‘going back to a time of chaos and violence’.

The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to introduce a resolution on Article 370 in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session and will also reinstate the practice of ‘Darbar Move,’ NC MLA and spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq had said.

Sadiq described the abrogation of Article 370 as “unconstitutional” and expressed hope that opposition parties, including the BJP, would back the resolution in the Assembly.

Related