k J-K: 2 landlords booked for not giving details of tenants to Samba police

JAMMU: Two landlords in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district have been booked for allegedly failing to provide details of their tenants for verification, an official said.

The verification process was initiated after reports emerged of anti-national elements residing in residential areas under the guise of tenants and domestic helpers.

“Two FIRs have been registered against landlords in Samba district for violating the district magistrate’s order by not providing information about their tenants and other outsiders,” the official said.