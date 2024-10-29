24.7 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
type here...
Latest

k J-K: 2 landlords booked for not giving details of tenants to Samba police

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

JAMMU: Two landlords in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district have been booked for allegedly failing to provide details of their tenants for verification, an official said.

The verification process was initiated after reports emerged of anti-national elements residing in residential areas under the guise of tenants and domestic helpers.

“Two FIRs have been registered against landlords in Samba district for violating the district magistrate’s order by not providing information about their tenants and other outsiders,” the official said.

Previous article
Heroin Trafficking Network Busted In Baramulla, Seized 2.7 kg of Narcotics worth 20 Crores and Arrested Key Figures Says Police

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks